Series Recap: Indiana sweeps 3-game home series over Ohio State

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Advertisement

In Indiana’s first home Big Ten series of the season, the Hoosiers completed a three-game sweep of the Ohio State Buckeyes. The first two games were played as part of a doubleheader Friday, with the first game ending in a one-sided 12-2 victory, while the second was a thrilling 8-7 walk-off win for Indiana. Saturday didn’t feature a game, while Sunday saw the Hoosiers return to run-rule form, beating Ohio State 14-3 on a gloomy afternoon. This series marked Indiana’s first sweep of the season, extending its win streak to four games, including a midweek victory at Indiana State. With three strong performances in a row in front of solid crowds at Bart Kaufman Field, this was the best Hoosiers baseball has looked all season. Let’s jump into the details of the series against the Buckeyes, which improved Indiana’s record to 11-9 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play.

INDIANA SWEEPS FRIDAY DOUBLEHEADER IN THRILLING FASHION

Indiana's Hogan Denny celebrates his walk-off single in game two of Friday night's doubleheader. (Photo by Indiana University Athletics)

SEE ALSO: Indiana's freshmen continue to shine in doubleheader sweep of Ohio State

Indiana showcased both dominance and drama Friday, sweeping a doubleheader against Ohio State to secure its first Big Ten series victory of the season. The Hoosiers opened the day with a commanding 12-2 run-rule win in eight innings before rallying for a dramatic 8-7 walk-off victory in extra innings in the nightcap. In the first game, Indiana fell behind 2-0 early before its offense erupted, scoring 12 unanswered runs to take control. The Hoosiers racked up 14 hits, with five players recording multi-hit performances. Redshirt sophomore Korbyn Dickerson delivered the final blow in the opener, launching a two-run home run in the eighth inning to enact the run rule. Though the game ended early, the blast counted as a walk-off under scoring rules, marking Indiana’s first walk-off homer since April 2023. Indiana’s bullpen played a pivotal role in the opener, silencing the Buckeyes after their early lead. Veterans Drew Buhr and Gavin Seebold combined for five scoreless innings in relief, while junior left-hander Anthony Gubitosi earned his first win of the season behind a clean frame. The second game took on a different tone, as the Hoosiers once again found themselves in an early hole. Ohio State built a four-run lead, but Indiana chipped away before eventually tying the game in the late innings. Freshman third baseman Cooper Malamazian played a key role in the rally, belting his first career home run to help close the gap. After Indiana forced extra innings, Malamazian came through again, leading off the bottom of the 10th with a double. That set the stage for fellow freshman Hogan Denny. On the pitch before his eventual game-winner, Denny nearly ended it with a deep drive that sailed just left of the foul pole. Undeterred, he stayed locked in and sent the next pitch to the opposite field for a walk-off single, completing Indiana’s comeback and securing the doubleheader sweep. Indiana’s bullpen once again delivered under pressure, with senior left-hander Ryan Kraft, freshman right-hander Trey Telfer, and graduate right-hander Cole Gilley combining for six innings of two-run relief. Gilley, who entered in a tie game in the ninth, threw two scoreless innings to earn his second win of the season. Friday’s sweep carried historical significance for the Hoosiers. It marked their first extra-inning win since May 2023 and the first time the program won consecutive games via walk-off since April 2012. The offense continued its power surge, as freshmen Malamazian and Jake Hanley each hit their first career home runs, making them the 12th and 13th different Hoosiers to homer this season. All five home runs Indiana hit Friday were two-run shots. Beyond the individual heroics, clinching the series win added to Indiana’s growing success in conference play. The Hoosiers have now won four straight home Big Ten series. With two wins already secured, Indiana turned its attention to Sunday afternoon looking to complete the sweep.

HOOSIERS COMPLETE SWEEP WITH 14-3 ROUT OF OSU

Photo via IU Athletics