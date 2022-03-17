Scouting Notes: Saint Mary's

Indiana won its First Four game against Wyoming with a 66-58 victory that moved it on to the Round of 64 against St. Mary's.

The Hoosiers landed in Portland on Wednesday morning and face off against the Gaels on Thursday at 7:20 pm ET.

The Gaels come in as the No. 6 seed with a regular season record of 25-7. They are ranked No. 19 in the NET rankings and have a Quad 1 record of 4-7 and a Quad 2 record of 6-0. They have tournament wins over Gonzaga (No. 1 in NET), San Fransisco (2x - No. 22) and Notre Dame (No. 53). Other notable games were wins over Oregon, Colorado State, Gonzaga (2x), BYU and San Diego State.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges St. Mary's could give Indiana.