Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-26 12:39:16 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Notes: 2019 Four-Star Guard Kira Lewis, Summer 2018

Bfagz5dttwqwrkvepr7e
2019 four-star guard Kira Lewis.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU302019 four-star guard Kira Lewis and his AAU team Georgia Stars didn't qualify for Nike's Peach Jam this summer - the postseason event on the Elite Youth...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}