Reports: Mike Woodson considering retirement at end of 2024-25 season

Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson is considering retirement at the end of the 2024-25 season, per multiple reports.

This year, after entering the season ranked No. 17 in the preseason AP poll, Indiana is 14-9 overall and 5-7 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers have lost six of their last seven games, including four straight, and currently sit 12th in the conference. Barring a major turnaround, they are unlikely to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Woodson, 66, is in his fourth season leading the Hoosiers. After playing at Indiana for legendary head coach Bob Knight from 1976-80, Woodson returned to his alma mater to take over as head coach following Archie Miller’s departure after the 2020-21 season. Woodson was hired as the 30th head coach in program history on March 28, 2021.

During his tenure, Woodson has led Indiana to a 77-49 record, making two NCAA Tournament appearances. In 2022, Indiana was a No. 12 seed, winning a play-in game before being eliminated in the first round by Saint Mary’s. The following season, the Hoosiers earned a No. 4 seed and defeated Kent State in the opening round before falling to eventual Final Four participant Miami in the Round of 32. However, Indiana failed to make the tournament last season, finishing 19-14.

Woodson currently has two years remaining on the the contract amendment he signed back in 2023 that increased his salary from $3 million to $4.2 million. Following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, Woodson will be owed $8.4 million.