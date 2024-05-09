Report: Top 2025 quarterback prospect Julian Lewis sets date for IU visit
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Julian "Juju" Lewis is the top player in the 2025 recruiting class according Rivals and now he's set a date for an official visit with Indiana.
Per a Thursday afternoon report, Lewis will make an official visit to Bloomington on the weekend of May 31.
Lewis' relationship with the Hoosiers' quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri — who has known Lewis since his childhood — has been crucial in Indiana's recruitment of the five-star prospect.
Lewis has been committed to USC since August of 2023, however, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class has not completely closed his recruiting.
A 6-foot-1, 175 pound 'pro style' quarterback, Lewis is also expected to visit a handful of other schools this summer. Lewis is expected to visit USC, Auburn and Colorado throughout the month of June as well.
The Carrollton, Georgia native finished his sophomore season of high school with 3,094 passing yards and 48 touchdowns to just two interceptions in 13 games played.
The Hoosiers are competing with some of the top powerhouses in the nation for the services of the top ranked player in the class.
Check out some of Lewis' highlights below.
