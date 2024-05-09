BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Julian "Juju" Lewis is the top player in the 2025 recruiting class according Rivals and now he's set a date for an official visit with Indiana. Per a Thursday afternoon report, Lewis will make an official visit to Bloomington on the weekend of May 31. Lewis' relationship with the Hoosiers' quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri — who has known Lewis since his childhood — has been crucial in Indiana's recruitment of the five-star prospect.

