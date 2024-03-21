Jackson has at least two years of eligibility remaining.

Charlotte transfer big man Dishon Jackson has heard from Indiana since entering the transfer portal earlier this week, per a Thursday afternoon report .

The Hoosiers are one of nearly a dozen schools that have shown interest in Jackson since the 6-foot-10, 250 pound center entered the portal. LSU, Iowa State, Arkansas, UCF and others have all shown interest in the big man.

Over the course of his four-year career -- Jackson redshirted his junior season due to an injury -- the Oakland, California has averaged 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. Jackson is a career 52.9% shooter from the field.

After spending three years at Washington State -- again, he redshirted his junior season -- Jackson spent last season at Charlotte. There, he averaged 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per contest. He shot 54.5% from the floor and 68.1% from the free throw line this past year.

Jackson is not much of a floor spacer, he's only taken 16 career 3-pointers. He's converted on just two of his career attempts from distance.