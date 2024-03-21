Report: Indiana shows interest in Charlotte transfer big man Dishon Jackson
Charlotte transfer big man Dishon Jackson has heard from Indiana since entering the transfer portal earlier this week, per a Thursday afternoon report.
Jackson has at least two years of eligibility remaining.
The Hoosiers are one of nearly a dozen schools that have shown interest in Jackson since the 6-foot-10, 250 pound center entered the portal. LSU, Iowa State, Arkansas, UCF and others have all shown interest in the big man.
Over the course of his four-year career -- Jackson redshirted his junior season due to an injury -- the Oakland, California has averaged 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. Jackson is a career 52.9% shooter from the field.
After spending three years at Washington State -- again, he redshirted his junior season -- Jackson spent last season at Charlotte. There, he averaged 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per contest. He shot 54.5% from the floor and 68.1% from the free throw line this past year.
Jackson is not much of a floor spacer, he's only taken 16 career 3-pointers. He's converted on just two of his career attempts from distance.
A former three-star recruit, Jackson did not receive any post season recognition for his efforts during his lone campaign with Charlotte.
During Jackson's high school recruitment, he held offers from Arizona, California, Montana and San Francisco, as well as Washington State -- where he ultimately committed.
