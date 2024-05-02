Indiana has added four transfers this offseason. The Hoosiers have one of the top incoming transfer classes in the nation and they're still looking to add to it with two open scholarships remaining.

One possibility to fill one of the last to spots on the roster is Bellarmine transfer center Langdon Hatton, a player Indiana has reportedly contacted per a Thursday night report.

Hatton just wrapped his third season of college basketball and second season at Bellarmine with the Knights.

The native of Georgetown, Indiana has at least one year of eligibility remaining.