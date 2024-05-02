Report: Indiana reaches out to Bellarmine transfer big man Langdon Hatton
Indiana has added four transfers this offseason. The Hoosiers have one of the top incoming transfer classes in the nation and they're still looking to add to it with two open scholarships remaining.
One possibility to fill one of the last to spots on the roster is Bellarmine transfer center Langdon Hatton, a player Indiana has reportedly contacted per a Thursday night report.
Hatton just wrapped his third season of college basketball and second season at Bellarmine with the Knights.
The native of Georgetown, Indiana has at least one year of eligibility remaining.
After spending his high school days at North Harrison High School in Ramsey, Indiana, Hatton played his freshman season of college basketball at William & Mary.
As a true freshman, Hatton appeared in 30 games for the Tribe, making six starts. Following a freshman campaign that saw him average 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds a contest, Hatton elected to hit the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-10, 240 pound big man found a new home in Louisville at Bellarmine where he spent the last two seasons. Hatton appeared in 64 games and made 37 starts across his two years with the Knights.
In 31 starts this past season, Hatton's junior campaign, the former unranked recruit averaged career bests in points (10.5), rebounds (7.1), assists (1.3) and blocks (0.8) per game.
Hatton converted on 48.0% of his field goal attempts a season ago at Bellarmine and even expanded his range a touch, knocking down 33.3% of his 1.5 3-point attempts a game. Hatton shot 67.5% from the charity stripe last year.
The Indiana native tallied five double-doubles this last season with the Knights, including a 27 point, 12 rebound performance at Kennesaw State in February. Hatton went 3-3 from distance in that contest.
Check out some of Hatton's highlights below.
