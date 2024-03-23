Report: Indiana reaches out to Arkansas transfer guard Davonte "Devo" Davis
Indiana has reportedly reached out to Arkansas transfer guard Davonte "Devo" Davis since the Jacksonville, Arkansas native entered the portal, per a Saturday report.
Davis has a least one year of eligibility remaining.
Indiana is one of nearly 20 schools that have reportedly reached out to the Arkansas transfer guard. Auburn, Arizona State, Clemson and Texas A&M amongst others have all joined the Hoosiers in their reported interest in Davis.
Davis has spent all four of his collegiate seasons in the SEC with Arkansas. The 6-foot-4 combo guard appeared in 132 games, starting 85 of them, during his four year career with the Razorbacks. Davis is a career 8.5 point per game scorer and a career 29.4% shooter from downtown.
This past season was Davis' worst season of his career. The former four-star recruit averaged 5.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this past season for the struggling Razorbacks. He shot 24.2% from behind the arc on 2.2 attempts a game this year. Davis also played a career-low 27.4 minutes per game this season.
The down season for the senior came after he had high expectations coming into the year. He was pegged as a preseason All-SEC second team player by the coaches entering the year. His down season coincided with the poor season Arkansas had as a team.
Davis earned his lone postseason honor this past season. He was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team by the coaches this year for his efforts on that end of the floor.
