Indiana has reportedly reached out to Arkansas transfer guard Davonte "Devo" Davis since the Jacksonville, Arkansas native entered the portal, per a Saturday report .

Indiana is one of nearly 20 schools that have reportedly reached out to the Arkansas transfer guard. Auburn, Arizona State, Clemson and Texas A&M amongst others have all joined the Hoosiers in their reported interest in Davis.

Davis has spent all four of his collegiate seasons in the SEC with Arkansas. The 6-foot-4 combo guard appeared in 132 games, starting 85 of them, during his four year career with the Razorbacks. Davis is a career 8.5 point per game scorer and a career 29.4% shooter from downtown.

This past season was Davis' worst season of his career. The former four-star recruit averaged 5.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this past season for the struggling Razorbacks. He shot 24.2% from behind the arc on 2.2 attempts a game this year. Davis also played a career-low 27.4 minutes per game this season.

The down season for the senior came after he had high expectations coming into the year. He was pegged as a preseason All-SEC second team player by the coaches entering the year. His down season coincided with the poor season Arkansas had as a team.