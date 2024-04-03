Drexel transfer big man Amari Williams -- a player Indiana has reportedly shown interest in this offseason -- is planning to take a visit with the Hoosiers in the coming weeks, according to a Wednesday afternoon report.

The three-time CAA Defensive Player of the Year also plans to take visits to St. John's, Creighton and Florida, per Joe Tipton of On3.

Williams is ranked as the No. 2 overall player in Rivals' 2024 transfer portal rankings.