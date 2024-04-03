Report: Drexel transfer big man Amari Williams to take visit with Indiana
Drexel transfer big man Amari Williams -- a player Indiana has reportedly shown interest in this offseason -- is planning to take a visit with the Hoosiers in the coming weeks, according to a Wednesday afternoon report.
The three-time CAA Defensive Player of the Year also plans to take visits to St. John's, Creighton and Florida, per Joe Tipton of On3.
Williams is ranked as the No. 2 overall player in Rivals' 2024 transfer portal rankings.
When the 6-foot-10 center initially entered the transfer portal, Williams announced that he intended to enter the NBA Draft, while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.
It's unknown at this time whether Williams still plans on going through the NBA Draft process.
For more on Williams, check out TheHoosier.com's initial report on the standout Drexel big man.
