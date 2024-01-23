BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After assembling his staff of hands-on assistants and physical development staff, new Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti is continuing the process of building his front office structure.

On Tuesday, John Brice of FootballScoop.com first reported that Indiana is hiring Mike Ferrara to become the Hoosiers' director of player personnel.

A source confirmed the report of the hire to TheHoosier.com.