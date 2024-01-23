Report: Curt Cignetti hires Mike Ferrara as IU director of player personnel
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After assembling his staff of hands-on assistants and physical development staff, new Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti is continuing the process of building his front office structure.
On Tuesday, John Brice of FootballScoop.com first reported that Indiana is hiring Mike Ferrara to become the Hoosiers' director of player personnel.
A source confirmed the report of the hire to TheHoosier.com.
Ferrara possess a background with heavy SEC flare; he worked previously as an undergrad at Tennessee, spent time on staff with Texas A&M, and arrives at Indiana now after the two previous years with the LSU program.
The hire comes after Cignetti appointed Matt Wilson – previously of NC State – into the program's general manager role, where Wilson has since brought Blake Jackson of Arkansas State and other SEC roots to the program.
Wilson also has previous ties to Indiana, where he was a former Hoosier director of personnel. He too totes a resume of impressive stature.
At LSU, under Ferrara, the Tigers inked top-15 recruiting classes in each season, per Rivals' team rankings.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board