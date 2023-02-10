In this week’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, Rivals.com national analyst Travis Graf catches up with 2024 four-star Rakease Passmore to talk recruitment and visits. Graf also makes a FutureCast for 2024 four-star Aiden Sherrell .

Class of 2024 guard Rakease Passmore spoke to Rivals after his game last Friday against Camden (N.J.). He’s got some schools in focus and wants to plan some visits soon. He breaks it all down here.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Auburn: “They’re stacking up their 2024 class. They want me to be an important piece and win a natty.”

Indiana: “They like how I play, run the floor and how I’m able to get my shot off.”

Wake Forest: “Coach (Steve) Forbes, that’s my guy. It was my first high-major offer, and he just likes how I play — aggressive and hard.”

Kansas: “Basically the same thing, they like how hard I play.”

Duke visit: “It was great. It was a great atmosphere. It’s my dream school, so it was cool to see that. They haven’t offered yet, but I hope they do.”

Upcoming visits: “I haven’t set anything up yet because we’re in season, but I will. I’d like to visit Kansas, Auburn and Houston.”