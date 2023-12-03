BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana defeated the Stetson Hatters by a score of 72-34 Sunday afternoon in Assembly Hall.

Indiana took just a few minutes to open up a lead against the Hatters. The scoring was back and forth for the first next minutes of the opening quarter, but the Hoosier defense strangled Stetson for the next five.

Aided by made triples from Yarden Garzon, Sara Scalia, and Chloe Moore-McNeil, Indiana found themselves ahead 24-9 heading into the second.

It did not get any easier for the Hatters in the second quarter, as Indiana got off to a 8-0 run to open up a 32-9 lead. Indiana would allow just 11 points in the frame, taking a commanding 41-20 lead into the half.

Mackenzie Holmes led all scorers with nine at the half, while Garzon and Scalia chipped in with seven points a piece.

To begin the third quarter, Indiana just couldn't get the lid off the basket. Through the first six minutes of the half, Indiana had scored just two points. Fortunately, the Hoosier defense remained stout. They held Stetson to just nine points in the third.

After finding their rhythm for the last few minutes of the quarter, Indiana led 58-29 going into the final frame.

The fourth quarter was more of the first three for both teams. Indiana allowed just five points in the whole quarter. On the other end, the Hoosiers did not let up. They win this one big, 72-34.