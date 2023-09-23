BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana defeated Akron in OT by a score of 29-27 Saturday night.

The Hoosiers were unable to get a foothold in the game early on. After a couple early punts, Tayven Jackson was able to lead a successful drive, capped off by a Christian Turner touchdown.

On the ensuing drive for the Zips, Louis Moore intercepted DJ Irons and nearly took it all the way back for a touchdown. However, he came up just short, leaving it up to the offense to capitalize inside the five yard line.

After failed runs on first and second down, questionable play calling on third and fourth, and a goal line stand from Akron, the Hoosiers turned the ball over on downs.

Akron scored a field goal not long after, and Indiana took a 7-3 lead with them into halftime.

Akron received the kickoff to start the second half, and they were determined to punch the Hoosiers in the mouth early. Irons marched his team down the field with little to no resistance from Indiana. The Zips found their way into the end zone on a 15 yard dash from Irons. Akron led 10-7.

As if Akron leading against Indiana in the second half wasn't surprising enough, the Zips' special teams coordinator must have watched the Hoosiers take on Louisville last week. Akron followed up their touchdown by recovering their own surprise onside kick.

To no avail, however, as they turned the ball over on downs not long after. Nearly 8 minutes into the second half, Indiana finally took their first offensive snap.

Recent trends continued, though, and the Hoosiers could not capitalize on their solid defensive stand, quickly punting back to the Zips.

The Indiana defense must have been tired of giving their offense good field position, just for them to come up empty. Moore, with his second interception of the game, would not be stopped short of the goal line gain, navigating his way into the end zone. Indiana converted the PAT, and took a 14-10 lead.

In true Indiana football fashion, the Hoosiers charged down the field midway through the fourth quarter, only to get stuffed on the goal line for three consecutive plays once again. Tom Allen had enough of turning it over on the goal line, and opted for the field goal to secure a 17-10 lead with eight minutes remaining.

With just four minutes on the clock, Akron broke off a 71 yard touchdown run from Lorenzo Lingard to level the game at 17. With Indiana unable to score, Akron got the ball back and trotted down the field. With no time on the clock, Akron missed a chip shot field goal wide left, and there was extra football to be played.

After several back and forth scores, Indiana forced an incompletion on Akron's two-point conversion attempt, and the fat lady sang.

Indiana will carry their scrappy victory into a road Big Ten matchup with Maryland next weekend.