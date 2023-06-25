A third Indiana player has landed an NBA opportunity following the conclusion of Thursday night's NBA Draft. Former six-year forward Race Thompson has received a NBA Summer League roster spot with the New York Knicks. He joins Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis as other Hoosiers who will compete in the 11-day, 76-game event that pits the newest crop of drafted and undrafted talent up against one another. So far the Knicks' Summer League roster is still taking shape, having only secured two other players for the team, per HoopsHype.com.

Thompson was an Indiana team captain in 2022-23, starting 29 of the 30 games he appeared in while missing a short stint due to injury. Throughout his career, Thompson accumulated 997 points in an Indiana uniform – averaging 7.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest. Upon the conclusion of the season, Thompson competed in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Per the event's website, criteria for selection is as follows: "To be one of the 64 players selected for invitation to the PIT by the Player Selection Committee, players must be seniors in good academic and athletic department standing. The PIT considers players from NCAA Divisions I, II and III, as well as NAIA. Players must certify that they have not been “paid to play” in any basketball game or tournament in accordance with NCAA By-Laws 2-3(I)." Due to all 30 NBA teams having an extra two-way spot on their roster ahead of the 2023-24 season, there's now 30 more jobs up for grabs that didn't previously exist. With the Knicks, Thompson has earned a shot at it.