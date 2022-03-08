Race Thompson leaving door open for a potential return next season

Thompson was one of two players to go through senior night along with transfer Parker Stewart. Indiana has six players on its current roster that have the option to return using their extra year of eligibility.

"I haven't made any decision yet if I'm leaving or if I'm coming back," Thompson said. "Either-or, it's up in the air."

Indiana senior forward Race Thompson talked to the media for the first time since senior night last week and was asked about the potential of his using his Covid year granted by the NCAA and returning next season.

Thompson was announced as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention on Tuesday has been one of the Big Ten's most consistent players this season. The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 11.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is also shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 62.7 percent on 2s. All are career highs for Thompson.

Thompson had 12 points and three rebounds in a 69-66 loss to Rutgers on senior night, on a game-winning three from Ron Harper Jr.

Following the game, Thompson was extremely emotional in his senior speech to the crowd at Assembly Hall.

"Yeah, it was emotional because I'm in the unknown. Coming off an emotional game, the feelings I had towards my teammates, towards my managers, towards my coaches, towards the fans is really -- if that was my last game in Assembly Hall, it's definitely an emotional one," Thompson added. "But again, it's very possible I could be coming back. Again, it's just really up in the air."

Indiana is 18-12 (9-11) after the regular season and face Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday. The Hoosiers, who are currently on the NCAA Tournament Bubble, have been slated by most bracketologists to win at least one game in the Big Ten Tournament to have a shot at the NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers lost 80-62 to Michigan in their only meeting earlier this season.

"I said it before, we know what we have to do in order to get where we want to go, which is to the NCAA Tournament," Thompson said. "Again, we're going to Indy to win the Big Ten tournament, and we all believe we can do that. We've just got to figure out a way to finish these games. Yeah, we see it. I heard Trayce say pressure is a privilege, and I mean it really is. We're really excited to get to Indy."