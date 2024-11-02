Advertisement

Game Preview: Indiana at Michigan State - storylines, how to watch

Following another victory at home, No. 13 Indiana football (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) heads up north to face Michigan State.

 • Josh Pos
Staff Picks: Indiana at Michigan State

TheHoosier.com's staff provides their predictions ahead of Indiana's week 10 matchup against Michigan State.

 • Zach Browning
Pat Knight returns to Assembly Hall 'one of the luckiest guys in the world'

Pat Knight returns to Assembly Hall on Friday night as Marian's head coach to face off against Indiana in an exhibition.

 • Zach Browning
Indiana men's basketball Q&A: Guard Myles Rice

Indiana men's basketball guard Myles Rice spoke with the media on Thursday.

 • Zach Browning
Cignetti's miracle in Bloomington has recruits believing in the Hoosiers

Rivals' Adam Gorney breaks down what Curt Cignetti's success means on the recruiting front.

 • Zach Browning

Published Nov 2, 2024
Postgame Q&A: Cignetti, Smith, players talk Indiana's win over MSU
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti, quarterback Kurtis Rourke, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, defensive linemen Mikail Kamara and James Carpenter and linebacker Aiden Fisher spoke with the media following Indiana's win over Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing.

Michigan State football head coach Jonathan Smith also spoke with the media on Saturday following the contest.

Below are their full Q&As.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

