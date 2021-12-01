Peyton Hendershot named All-Big Ten Third Team
Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team, the conference announced on Wednesday.
Hendershot led the Hoosiers in 2021 with 46 catches for 543 yards and four touchdowns.
He is the all-time leader at IU amongst tight ends for receptions (136) and yards (1,479). He also ranks second in touchdowns (14).
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana redshirt senior tight end Peyton Hendershot was named third-team All-Big Ten for the third-straight season, the conference announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and junior offensive lineman Matthew Bedford earned honorable-mention recognition.
Redshirt senior linebacker Thomas Allen was the team's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree.
Hendershot is IU's career tight ends leader with 136 receptions and 1,479 yards. He ranks second with 14 touchdowns. The North Salem, Ind., native led the Hoosiers in 2021 with 46 catches, 543 yards, and four TDs.
Hendershot finished second among Big tight ends in receptions (11th nationally), yardage (15th), and scores (T-26th).
Fryfogle finished the season with 46 catches for 512 yards and one touchdown. The Lucedale, Miss., native closed out his career sixth on IU's career receptions (158) and yardage (2,231) lists, and tied for 10th in receiving TDs (14).
Bedford started all 12 games at three different positions. He made eight starts at right guard, three at left guard, and one at right tackle.
