Peyton Hendershot named All-Big Ten Third Team

Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Hendershot led the Hoosiers in 2021 with 46 catches for 543 yards and four touchdowns.

He is the all-time leader at IU amongst tight ends for receptions (136) and yards (1,479). He also ranks second in touchdowns (14).

