Thursday was the first day that coaches could be at Peach Jam to scout the country's elite high school basketball talent at Nike's Peach Jam event in North Agusta, SC., and the Indiana coaching staff made the trip to see their top 2024 targets perform. Recapping how Indiana's targets played on Thursday, the fourth day of Peach Jam.

PATRICK NGONGBA, TEAM TAKEOVER

Team Takeover improved to 4-0 at Peach Jam with a 20-point blowout win over The Family, and Patrick Ngongba had his best scoring performance of the week for Team Takeover. Ngongba converted on 6-of-7 shots and 2-of-3 free throws to score 14 points on Thursday. He's now shooting about 70.5 percent from the field this week. Ngongba only have three rebounds on Thursday and failed to record an assist and block for the first time this week.

LIAM MCNEELEY, FLORIDA REBELS

The Florida Rebels got an 86-80 win on Thursday against Team Thad, and Liam McNeeley had a deep impact on the game for the Rebels. The top-10 national recruit scored a Peach Jam-high 19 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field, but he did miss both of his 3-point attempts. Seven of his 19 points came from the free throw line, but McNeeley also added four rebounds and three assists while also poking away a steal on the defensive side.

BOOGIE FLAND, PSA CARDINALS

The PSA Cardinals got back in the winning column with a four-point 63-59 win over NJ Schoalars, a battle between two Northeastern-based AAU programs. Boogie Fland, who took an official visit to Indiana in June and is a top 10 player in the country, continues to struggle shooting the basketball. He went 5-for-13 from the field and 1-of-7 from 3-point range. He's now shooting just 18 percent from the perimeter at Peach Jam. Fland did have two assists and two steals on Thursday, and he now is up to six steals in the last two games.

DYLAN HARPER, TYLER BETSEY, NEW YORK RENAISSANCE

The New York Renaissance handled AZ Unity with ease on Thursday, winning 64-50 in Pool D play. Dylan Harper has been traveling across the world for games in the last couple of weeks, but the No. 1 overall recruit isn't showing any fatigue. He's getting better with more games. Harper posted 24 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field with a pair of rebounds and assists. He did go 0-for-4 from the 3-point line, but Harper has more than proved that he is worthy of being the No. 1 overall recruit in his class.

Harper's backcourt mate Tyler Betsey continues to shoot the ball well. He went 4-of-9 from deep on Thursday and finished with 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting form deep. Betsey also grabbed a Peach Jam-high nine rebounds.

JAEDEN MUSTAF, AUSTIN SWARTZ, BOO WILLIAMS