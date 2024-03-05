Pavey having 'good vibes' with the Hoosiers
Taft High School in the Cincinnati area has produced some great college talent in recent years. Defensive tackle Drayen Pavey is the next in a long line of Senators who have emerged as top prospects, and the Hoosiers are very interested in the 6-3, 280-pound defensive tackle.
“The one thing I know that would make Indiana a good fit is that I can play my game,” Pavey said. “I can be myself and the new coaching staff trusts in me right away.”
Indeed, when Indiana defensive tackles coach Pat Kuntz walked through Taft’s hallways and spotted Pavey during the contract period, Pavey said the coach’s “eyes lit up” when the two first met. Kuntz is becoming a popular recruiter for the Hoosiers in the Midwest area, quickly gaining the respect of a loaded junior class in the region.
“I knew it was going be a good vibe going forward,” said Pavey with a laugh. “He’s the one who has really been hands on with me. He is the real deal. My visit was (great). My pops and I came a little late cause we had car trouble but when we got there it was love, all through the staff. I couldn’t ask for a better welcome.”
Pavey recorded 46 tackles for 7.5 sacks and 9 tackles-for-loss last season. He is a disruptive, hard-hitting, quick-footed interior defensive linemen who has a twitchy first step. Pavey also takes good angles to the quarterback and flashes very good instincts, pursuit and range.
Pavey received an offer from the Hoosiers during the contact period last December, just one week before Christmas. He holds nearly 20 offers now with more expected to come, so the Hoosiers will have to compete for his services. But if Pavey signs with the Hoosiers, he could become a valuable asset to the Hoosiers’ defensive front.
Right now, Pavey is focused on helping the Senators win a state championship. Taft finished 9-3 last season under head coach Tyler Williams. Pavey believes a focus on his recruiting will also produce a winning senior year.
“Just trusting my coaches and my teammates around me,” Pavey said of his offseason efforts. “I’m working out five days a week. I’m making sure my grades are always good and just being disciplined on my journey. My senior year is here and I gotta go out with a bang.”