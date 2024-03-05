Taft High School in the Cincinnati area has produced some great college talent in recent years. Defensive tackle Drayen Pavey is the next in a long line of Senators who have emerged as top prospects, and the Hoosiers are very interested in the 6-3, 280-pound defensive tackle.

“The one thing I know that would make Indiana a good fit is that I can play my game,” Pavey said. “I can be myself and the new coaching staff trusts in me right away.”

Indeed, when Indiana defensive tackles coach Pat Kuntz walked through Taft’s hallways and spotted Pavey during the contract period, Pavey said the coach’s “eyes lit up” when the two first met. Kuntz is becoming a popular recruiter for the Hoosiers in the Midwest area, quickly gaining the respect of a loaded junior class in the region.

“I knew it was going be a good vibe going forward,” said Pavey with a laugh. “He’s the one who has really been hands on with me. He is the real deal. My visit was (great). My pops and I came a little late cause we had car trouble but when we got there it was love, all through the staff. I couldn’t ask for a better welcome.”