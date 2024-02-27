BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men's basketball's penultimate home game is tonight, welcoming the visiting Wisconsin Badgers to Bloomington and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to close out the month of February. It's been an unkind turn of the calendar for Indiana (14-13, 6-10), who has won just four games in 2024. Only one of those has come in the year's second month, three weeks ago versus Ohio State in the Buckeyes' own building. Even in that contest, it took an almighty collapse and a feverish comeback from IU to save face and walk out of the building with a victory. The Hoosiers have dropped four straight since then. Wisconsin (18-9, 10-6) didn't enjoy the greatest start to February either. The Badgers rattled off four consecutive losses, including an ugly one to league worst-Michigan in Ann Arbor. Since then, they've emerged victorious in two of the last three contests and enter Bloomington looking to sweep the season series against Indiana. Before tipoff this evening in Bloomington, take a refreshed look at who's doing what for Wisconsin and preview the matchup:

Quick Hitters

Who?: Indiana (14-13, 6-10 in Big Ten play) vs. Wisconsin (18-9, 10-6 in Big Ten play) Series History: Indiana leads, 97-81. (Last Meeting: WISC 91, IU 79 on 1/19/24 in Madison) When?: Tuesday, February 27th, 7:00 p.m. ET Where?: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana TV: Peacock: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (color) Radio: IU Radio Network, Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analyst), John Herrick Vegas: Wisconsin -4.5, o/u 141.5 KenPom: Wisconsin 75-70, 69% chance of a Badger victory

Last Meeting

Since then...

Wisconsin is just 4-5 since beating Indiana in the host leg of the home-and-home, falling out of top-25 polls and, potentially, top-four NCAA Tournament seed contention. Now, with Indiana as the first of four to close out the Badgers' regular season campaign, they're fighting to cling onto a two-round bye and earn one of the Big Ten Tournament's top four seeds. Style-wise, analytics still adore the Badgers. A top-20 offense by adjusted offensive efficiency this season, the incredibly slow pace Wisconsin usually operates at emphasizes getting quality looks and taking the air out of the ball at the same time. A top-50 defense by the same metric helps compliment it, but trends have shown that Wisconsin needs to score at a more consistent basis to win games. Take that aforementioned four-game skid for example. In those four outcomes, Wisconsin scored just 66.3 points a game. For the season, it is more often around 74.3 points a night. Scoring more points equating to more wins is not rocket science – that's the whole objective of the game in the first place. But the Badgers have won just four games this year when scoring under 70 points. In half of Wisconsin's eight losses this season, they've failed to reach that threshold. Indiana was without Kel'el Ware in the first matchup between these two teams, and Wisconsin scored a season-high 91 points in taking advantage of it. The Hoosiers' defensive effort, which has been lackluster of late, will need to be better to help pick themselves up off the ground and snap the four-game skid. For a team who identifies by its defense first – at least when asked about it – there has been no such recognition in the past few contests. For Wisconsin, here are the names to know, via KenPom:

KenPom: Wisconsin 22nd, Indiana 104th NET Ranking: Wisconsin 22nd, Indiana 107th Latest ESPN Bracketology has Wisconsin as a five seed in Brooklyn.

