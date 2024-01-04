The Stafford, Virginia native spent his next two collegiate seasons closer to home in Norfolk, Virginia at Old Dominion.

Asbury began his collegiate career at Boston College, spending one season with the Eagles. The former three-star recruit recorded five tackles in minimal playing time during his one season at Boston College.

In his two seasons with the Monarchs, Asbury tallied 127 total tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions.

This past season at Old Dominion, the 5-foot-9, 192 pound junior tallied 95 tackles with four passes defended and an interception. Asbury was an All-Sun Belt honorable mention last season with the Monarchs.

The safeties lone interception last year came on Oct. 28 in Harrisonburg, Virginia against then James Maddison head coach Curt Cignetti and the Dukes.

With both starting safeties from last year's Indiana team, Louis Moore and Phillip Dunnam, not returning to Bloomington for this upcoming season, Asbury is an important get out of the portal for Cignetti and his staff.