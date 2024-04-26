“Mark my words, Bloomington is an amazing place to be right about now,” said Calhoun, who described the coaching staff under new head coach Curt Cignetti as “amazing.” “This new energy will spark soon and show what these guys are capable of.”

The Hoosiers have been very active in the Buckeye State, pounding the pavement and trying to mine the top prospects in Ohio. One of the latest to receive an offer is Keishaun Calhoun, a defensive end from Groveport Madison High School.

Calhoun is a strong and explosive run defender, a disruptive prospect who can deliver heavy hits and wreck havoc on opposing offenses. He has a quick first step, and shows he can set an edge and free up other defenders to make plays. He displays good lateral movement and good pursuit to the flat, wrapping up ballcarriers and delivering big hits.

While he is primarily an EDGE prospect, Calhoun is very versatile: he has also aligned as a 3-technique and displays ability to anchor. He also flashes strengths as a pass rusher, especially with taking good angles to the quarterback.

“This is a great fit for me,” he said. “Knowing I will be free to make chaos up front couldn’t get any better.”

Calhoun picked up an offer from Indiana on January 20 during the contact period.

“(Tight ends) Coach (Mike) Shanahan came into the building one day and he was tempted to offer me,” Calhoun said. “He told me he would be in contact after talking to some staff. The very next morning at about 8 a.m. I got a call from (defensive ends) Coach (Buddha) Willams and received the offer."

“It was the first Power 4 offer in an unexpected time,” he added. “The feeling I had when I got the offer was unbelievable. I was shocked how it happened. I couldn’t believe it, but it was amazing.”

Calhoun went on a visit to the Bloomington campus on April 18. His offer list includes Ohio, Miami-Ohio, Eastern Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Ball State and Akron.