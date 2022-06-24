Official Visitors Primer: June 24

June is a busy recruiting month across all of college football and that is no different for the Indiana football program who is hosting multiple visitors this weekend on official visits.

TheHoosier.com has confirmed a handful of 2023 prospects who will be on campus in Bloomington this weekend for visits, while other prospects have made the announcement on their own.

It's the second-straight weekend with multiple notable prospects on campus for Indiana.

Indiana currently has three commitments in the class of 2023.