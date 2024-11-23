Advertisement
Published Nov 23, 2024
Game Day Essentials: No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Everything you need to get ready for the Hoosiers to take on the Buckeyes.

LOOKING AT OHIO STATE

- IUFB Game Week Q&A: Ohio State HC Ryan Day, DC Jim Knowles, QB Will Howard

- Early Look: Getting to know No. 2 Ohio State

HEAR FROM CIGNETTI & PLAYERS

- IUFB Game Week Q&A: Head coach Curt Cignetti

- IUFB Game Week Q&A: QB Kurtis Rourke, LB Aiden Fisher

STORYLINES TO WATCH

- Cignetti, Indiana 'Don't Have A Confidence Problem' Ahead of Ohio State

- Game Preview: Indiana at Ohio State - storylines, how to watch.

- Keys to the Game: How Indiana can beat Ohio State, improve to 11-0

- TheHoosierPodcast: Discussing the latest on Indiana football and basketball

- Indiana checks in as No. 7 seed in newest College Football Playoff rankings

STAFF PREDICTIONS

- Staff Picks: No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State

–––––

