Game Day Essentials: No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State

Everything you need to get ready for the Hoosiers to take on the Buckeyes.
LOOKING AT OHIO STATE
- IUFB Game Week Q&A: Ohio State HC Ryan Day, DC Jim Knowles, QB Will Howard
HEAR FROM CIGNETTI & PLAYERS
- IUFB Game Week Q&A: Head coach Curt Cignetti
STORYLINES TO WATCH
- Cignetti, Indiana 'Don't Have A Confidence Problem' Ahead of Ohio State
- Game Preview: Indiana at Ohio State - storylines, how to watch.
- Keys to the Game: How Indiana can beat Ohio State, improve to 11-0
- TheHoosierPodcast: Discussing the latest on Indiana football and basketball
- Indiana checks in as No. 7 seed in newest College Football Playoff rankings
STAFF PREDICTIONS
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board