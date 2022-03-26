New Faces, New Responsibilities: Chad Wilt takes it in stride

Chad Wilt is spending his first season at Indiana coaching a position that he has little experience with. After 20+ years of coaching, the only position Wilt had led other than the defensive line was special teams, which he coached at Central Connecticut State from 2001-2003, and Liberty University from 2006-2008. "You know, I am not going over and coaching the receivers. That would be a very different role. I am still staying in the front seven," Wilt said. "I was always watching and always listening and attempting to learn. I am not in a place now where I am a fish out of water, so to speak."

Wilt isn't going in blind. This steady career progression wouldn't have been possible if he had only been well versed in one phase of the defensive side of the ball. However, it's hard to be anything far from an expert in your position group and then try to convince a fan base that you can lead their team to success in the Big Ten.

Chad Wilt is taking on a new challenge with Indiana's defense in stride. (IU Athletics)

Wilt gave serious thanks to veteran leaders in the linebacker room, saying they their leadership and experience is helping him mesh into his new role. "You talk about [Cam Jones] in the room, Jared Casey, guys that have been around a bunch. You can throw in Bradley Jennings Jr., coming from Miami. He has played real football. . ." Wilt said. "They understand football and I never felt walking into the meeting room that it was a lecture and that I was the dictator. I have always believed that you walk into that meeting room, and it is conversations. That is how guys really learn today." "Coach Wilt, he's new too. He's learning concepts, he's learning the defense," Bradley Jennings, transfer linebacker from Miami (FL), said. "It's nice having a new coach and bonding from scratch. Somebody that's learning the defense with you."

The alternate difficulty for Chad Wilt in his first year as defensive coordinator is mending the relationships of coaches already on staff. "Coaching is relationships. Whether it is player to coach, coach to player, player to player or it's coach to coach. it is relationships. It is spending time and investing in those relations and working together," Wilt said. "Nobody is saying 'it's about me.' One thing I have always believed is it's not my linebackers or Coach Randolph's defensive linemen, Coach Shelby's corners or Coach Jones' safeties, or Kasey Teegardin’s BULLs, it's our players, our defense."

There is a big void that has to be replaced on the defensive side of the ball, it's name is Micah McFadden. Wilt expressed that there won't be a singular player that will take that role, and they are far off from having a picture of what the second level may look like during the fall. "Micah is a phenomenal player, he clearly earned the accolades he did for a reason. . . I've told the group this and I really believe it; it's not one person ever that makes a defense. It's not," Wilt said. "Our strength has to be in our numbers. It must be."

Wilt also mentioned that having the ability to "send waves" during games and provide his defense with tremendous depth is going to be key to having a successful defensive unit. Getting different guys' reps in spring ball has been integral according to Wilt. The tandem of Tom Allen and Chad Wilt will spend spring practice making concerted efforts to develop their guys. Their unique dynamic is another element that Wilt will have to get use to; being a defensive coordinator that doesn't call plays.