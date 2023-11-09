BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Thursday night, Indiana women's basketball kicked off its 43rd season at home against Eastern Illinois. Dominating from start to finish, the Hoosiers came out on top over the Panthers 96-43. Two longtime Hoosiers reached career milestones in the dominant season-opening win. Head coach Teri Moren notched her 400th career win and graduate forward Mackenzie Holmes moved into third place on Indiana's all-time scoring list.

"I just found out yesterday that I was that close," Moren said postgame. "That stuff I don't pay attention to. The only focus I had was this being our opener and it being Eastern Illinois and us getting off to a good start." "It's great," Moren later said. "Hopefully there's more in the future. I think it reminds me off all the great stops and all the great players that I've had the opportunity to coach." In her 10 seasons as the head coach for Indiana, Moren has led the Hoosiers to five NCAA Tournament births, including two sweet sixteens and an elite eight. Under Moren, Indiana has won 20-plus games in eight consecutive seasons. "It's always special when you can do it with a group that you feel close to," Moren said. "This is just one of the things that we can check off and move forward." Last year, the Seymour, Indiana native won Big Ten Coach of the Year and was named the program's first AP National Coach of the Year. Moren is already Indiana women's basketball's all-time winningest head coach, a feat she accomplished in a win over Illinois in January of last season.