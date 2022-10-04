“Just have having Race and Trayce back, that’s huge," said Mike Woodson. "I’m going to lean on those two guys to really help speed the process up with our freshman because I can’t say it enough, our freshman are going to have to be a big part of what we do this season.”

When speaking with CBS Sports Insider Jon Rothstein on his podcast "College Hoops Today," Indiana head coach Mike Woodson stated how important it is to have both Thompson and Jackson-Davis back and how much he plans to lean on the great frontcourt duo again this season both on and off the floor.

Thompson, heading into his sixth season with the Hoosiers, and Jackson-Davis, heading into his 4th season at Indiana, bring back much needed experience and leadership to an Indiana team that will feature six total underclassman that could possibly see important minuets this year.

For the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, Indiana returns arguably the best frontcourt not only in the Big Ten, but possibly in the nation with Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

With the return of both Thompson and Jackson-Davis, Indiana brings back two of their top three scorers from last year's team. While Indiana will stick with their "bread and butter" playing inside and out again, it has been well talked about that we will see Indiana try to space the floor out a little bit more this season seeing more of Thompson and Jackson-Davis play from fifteen foot and out.

The chemistry that Thompson and Jackson-Davis both have on and off the floor is unmatched with them playing multiple years together at this point and developing a one-of-a-kind friendship. Their inside production is no concern heading into the season, but if Indiana is going to want to see both frontcourt players space it out a little, trusting guys second year center Logan Duncomb and five-star freshman Malik Reneau to come in and play key minuets around the rim.

“I just think the fact they’ve (Race and Trayce) spent some years together," said Woodson. "They played so well for our ballclub last season together. I called it 'buddy ball.' They just complimented one another extremely well and I’m going to need them to do the same thing.

“We got Logan Duncomb and big Malik Reneau, who I think has a shot to play some big minutes for us. We are going to need Trayce and Race to really help those two bigs help us because that’s what it is going to take.”

Both Thompson and Jackson-Davis seem to be on board with them stretching the floor and expanding the Indiana offense this season.

From speaking with both of them at the Indiana basketball media day a few weeks ago, both have a ton of confidence in Duncomb and Reneau playing important minuets.

"Me and Trayce know how to play with each, and then Malik has fit right in with us; Logan has gotten a little better; Jordan (Geronimo) is playing inside and out," said Thompson. "We're going to mesh because we're close off the court, and I think that's one of the most important things."

"Yeah, so Logan is playing at a really high level right now," said Jackson-Davis. "He's rebounding the ball and he's defending really well, especially just playing against me, and I'm just seeing it on the floor when I'm playing against him. He'll play a little bit of the 5. I think Malik will rotate at the 5 and 4, as well. But with our offense, everything is interchangeable."

With both Duncomb and Reneau being underclassman and seemingly next in line in the frontcourt rotation, there is arguably not a better frontcourt due for them to learn from and compete in practice with when it comes to Thompson and Jackson-Davis.

This past summer, it seems as though both Duncomb and Reneau have learned and improved because of Indiana's starting frontcourt.

"Oh yeah, absolutely. I mean, having to go against arguably like the best big (Trayce Jackson-Davis) in college basketball, I mean everyday," Duncomb said. "I mean, it makes you better or you're going to fail. So yeah, it's helped me a lot. I mean, it's grown my skill set and what I'm able to do offensively and defensively guarding him and learning how to guard him fast, strong, big, like Trayce."

“I mean, I've been going against Race and Trayce for two weeks now," Reneau said during the summer. "You can tell the physical difference from high school and college. It's hard to bump bodies with Race and Trayce because they are all solid and it's not easy to move them. So, I've got to, you know, I have to find different moves or get past them with speed and not just overpower them and that's where I found a big difference and from high school and from college.”

As it was last season, Race Thompson's and Trayce Jackson-Davis's "buddy ball" friendship, chemistry, and leadership is what Indiana and Mike Woodson will rely the most on for this Hoosier team to reach their goals and have success this season.