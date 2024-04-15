BROOKLYN – One of Indiana women's basketball's program icons is making the jump to the next level. Mackenzie Holmes was selected No. 26 overall in the third round to the Seattle Storm in Monday night's 2024 WNBA Draft. Holmes announced on April 10 that she would be having "necessary surgery" in May to prevent further issues to her knee that has caused her issues since ninth grade of high school. So, while she will not be able to participate in the 2024 WNBA season, which tips off Tuesday, May 14.

