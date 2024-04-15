Mackenzie Holmes selected No. 26 in 2024 WNBA Draft
BROOKLYN – One of Indiana women's basketball's program icons is making the jump to the next level.
Mackenzie Holmes was selected No. 26 overall in the third round to the Seattle Storm in Monday night's 2024 WNBA Draft.
Holmes announced on April 10 that she would be having "necessary surgery" in May to prevent further issues to her knee that has caused her issues since ninth grade of high school. So, while she will not be able to participate in the 2024 WNBA season, which tips off Tuesday, May 14.
Throughout Holmes' five-year career, she leavers behind the mark as the program's all-time scoring leader (2,530 points), trailing only Calbert Cheaney for the all-time mark between both the men's and women's program.
Holmes was an eight-time All-American, including the honor of becoming the women's team first-ever First Team All-American. She was a four-time All-Big Ten selection (three-time First Team nod), the first-ever Indiana women's basketball player to be named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year and won 123 games throughout her career.
In her most recently concluded season, Holmes averaged 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks a night. She shot 65% from the floor, which led the Big Ten and was third-best across the entire NCAA.
Indiana made the NCAA Tournament four times with her in the fold, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2021 and Sweet 16 appearances in 2022 and 2024.
Rightfully so, Holmes is regarded as one of the best Indiana basketball players of all-time without any further distinction. Now, with her WNBA Draft selection, she'll be given the chance to – eventually – make her mark at the next level.
