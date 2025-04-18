Linebacker Rolijah Hardy Shines in Indiana Football Spring Game

The Indiana defense fell the the offense 31-23 in the annual spring game on Thursday night. While it was a defeat, the defense showed flashes of what could be another excellent unit in 2025. The Hoosiers were without linebacker Aiden Fisher who was held out for precautionary reasons, but it proved to be a chance for others to step up.

“Well, we all know what Fish is and Hardy and Isaiah Jones is a veteran and a savvy guy, can play two positions, and after that we've got to develop some more depth.” Cignetti said of the linebacking room.

The star on defense for the Hoosiers was redshirt sophomore Rolijah Hardy, who burst onto the scene and into a starting role in the second half of 2024.

“He's been a starter all spring. Just like Fernando, his last week of spring was really, really good, and that's how we need him to play when he comes back in the fall. He's got a lot of talent.” Cignetti said or Hardy.

Hardy made the play of the night with a 43-yard pick six and his fellow linebacker, Aiden Fisher, is just amazed at his instincts to find the ball.

“The ball just finds that dude. I don’t know how he does it, I don’t know what he does, but the ball is always in his hands.” Fisher excitedly said. “But throughout the entire spring, you saw him take a step every single day. Whether that’s beating a block, getting more surface area on tackles, he did something every single day to get better. I think he showed it a lot tonight, a TFL, stuffing guys coming down hill on the pick six. Just really proud of his development and I think this summer it’s really just going to skyrocket and by August 30 he’ll be ready to go.”