On Friday, Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren agreed to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season which makes her one of the highest-paid women's basketball coaches in the nation.

"Teri Moren has clearly established herself as one of the nation's best basketball coaches, and in doing so has elevated Indiana Women's Basketball to an unprecedented level in our program's history," said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson in a statement. "The decision to modify her contract not only recognizes the tremendous successes she has enjoyed during her nine years here but also Indiana University's commitment to continuing to elevate IU Women's Basketball into one of the best programs in the sport."

Moren's new contract pays her more than $1.3 million dollars annually, rating second in the Big Ten. The new contract extension includes bonus payments for Big Ten and regular season championships, top three finishes in the Big Ten regular season standings, NCAA Tournament appearances and victories and coach of the year recognition.