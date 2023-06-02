JUST IN: Indiana, Teri Moren agrees to contract extension through 2029
On Friday, Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren agreed to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season which makes her one of the highest-paid women's basketball coaches in the nation.
"Teri Moren has clearly established herself as one of the nation's best basketball coaches, and in doing so has elevated Indiana Women's Basketball to an unprecedented level in our program's history," said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson in a statement. "The decision to modify her contract not only recognizes the tremendous successes she has enjoyed during her nine years here but also Indiana University's commitment to continuing to elevate IU Women's Basketball into one of the best programs in the sport."
Moren's new contract pays her more than $1.3 million dollars annually, rating second in the Big Ten. The new contract extension includes bonus payments for Big Ten and regular season championships, top three finishes in the Big Ten regular season standings, NCAA Tournament appearances and victories and coach of the year recognition.
"I am honored and humbled to receive a contract extension from Indiana University," said Moren in a statement. "I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during our time at IU which is a direct reflection of our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans who have all played a big part in our success. I am excited for what's happening in the future of our program. A very heartfelt thank you to President Whitten and Scott Dolson for their support and their trust in me to lead this program for the long term. I am proud to be a Hoosier."
Indiana was a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament after recording a 28-4 overall record, which included a Big Ten regular season championship --- the Hoosier's first in 40 years. Moren's 2020-21 team advanced to the Elite Eight and the next season the Hoosiers played in the Sweet 16.
Moren was named the AP coach of the year after the 2022-23 season and is the winningest coach in Indiana women's basketball history. Moren has a record of 200-93 and a 99-57 record in the Big Ten over nine seasons.
Moren is 54 years old and is entering her 10th season with the Hoosiers.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE