JUST IN: Indiana in top 8 for 2024 shooter Austin Swartz
Austin Swartz, the No. 39 ranked recruit in the 2024 class, is down to eight schools, according to a report from On3's Joe Tipton on Thursday.
Miami, Clemson, UConn, Florida State, Notre Dame, Georiga, Virginia Tech and Indiana are the eight schools still in the mix for the lethal shooter from Concord, NC.
Indiana is slated to host Swartz for the first of six official visits throughout August and September. He'll be on Indiana's campus Aug. 18-20.
Playing for Boo Williams Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit, Swartz was one of the best scorers this summer posting 21.0 points per game. He shot 44 percent form the field nd over 37 percent from the 3-point line on close to 140 attempts. He averaged 1.7 assists per game this summer, but his playmaking abilities are still developing off of the bounce, though he's showing flashes of improvement.
Swartz can knock down catch-and-shoot jumpers but is also dangerous on the move and off of the bounce. He has a silky smooth jumper with a quick release that this not altered by defenders not giving him much space.
At Peach Jam, Swartz did struggle, though. He averaged just 12.4 points and went just 6-for-37 from beyond the 3-point line. He also was inefficient from the field making less than 30 percent of his shots overall. His free throw numbers -- usually in the high 80 percent range -- sunk to 66.7 percent.
Before Peach Jam, at the NBPA Top 100, Swartz didn't participate because of an ankle injury. The injury could have been bothersome to Swartz at Nike's final summer event.
Swartz is 6-foot-3 and 165 pounds.
