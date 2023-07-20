Austin Swartz, the No. 39 ranked recruit in the 2024 class, is down to eight schools, according to a report from On3's Joe Tipton on Thursday. Miami, Clemson, UConn, Florida State, Notre Dame, Georiga, Virginia Tech and Indiana are the eight schools still in the mix for the lethal shooter from Concord, NC. Indiana is slated to host Swartz for the first of six official visits throughout August and September. He'll be on Indiana's campus Aug. 18-20.

Playing for Boo Williams Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit, Swartz was one of the best scorers this summer posting 21.0 points per game. He shot 44 percent form the field nd over 37 percent from the 3-point line on close to 140 attempts. He averaged 1.7 assists per game this summer, but his playmaking abilities are still developing off of the bounce, though he's showing flashes of improvement. Swartz can knock down catch-and-shoot jumpers but is also dangerous on the move and off of the bounce. He has a silky smooth jumper with a quick release that this not altered by defenders not giving him much space.

