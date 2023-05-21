The Trotwood-Madison High School product from Dayton, Ohio, commits to Indiana after receiving a scholarship offer from the Hoosiers earlier in the week. The Hoosiers were his only Power 5 scholarship offer, but he did have Group of 5 offers from several MAC programs, including Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (OH), Temple, Toledo, and Western Michigan. Cincinnati, Ohio State, Pittsburg, West Virginia, and Wisconsin all showed interest in the three-star prospect.

A skilled athlete with a plus arm and speed to match, Carpenter was a Division III honorable mention for the All-Ohio team following the 2022 season. He's also participated in the Elite 11 camps.

His combination of skill and size allows him to find success as a modern-day quarterback. When he's not showcasing his deep ball prowess and arm strength or touch and ball placement skills, he's more than comfortable to tuck the ball and run, accelerating into another gear in the open field. With the size of men on both sides of the trenches, it's hard to overstate the value in his tall, lanky frame too.

He's capable in the pocket, too – demonstrating poise as defenders collapse on him and good decision-making when choosing between releasing the ball or tucking and running with the ball. - The Hoosier's Mason Williams