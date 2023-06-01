Indiana to add field-level premium seats in Memorial Stadium
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Hoosier Football fans now have the chance to enjoy a premium suite experience at Memorial Stadium from field level.
Beginning this fall, Memorial Stadium will feature eight field level suites on the stadium’s south end located immediately behind the end zone. Each suite includes spacious, sectional furniture seating; a mounted large screen television on the suite’s awning; a drink rail with seating facing the field; high barstool seats to provide additional seating space. Other special amenities include an all-you-can-eat hospitality buffet; domestic, craft beer, and wine options; a personal suite attendant; and a unique player vantage point from field level.
Each suite costs $20,000/season, which includes 16 tickets to each of IU’s home games beginning with the Sept. 2 opener against Ohio State. Pricing for a single-game suite is TBD.
The new premium suite experience is the result of a new partnership between IU Athletics and REVELXP. REVELXP partners with sports and entertainment brands across the U.S. to provide fans with an elevated experience on game days. To date, REVELXP has partnerships with nearly 100 collegiate and professional properties nationwide. Among its active partnerships are Auburn, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and the College Football Playoff.
“We continue to look for ways to enhance and expand the game-day experience alternatives for Hoosier football fans, so we are excited to offer this new premium seating opportunity beginning this fall,” said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson. “REVELXP has a proven track record of providing the highest level of service and experiences at a wide array of events, college football included. I expect this to be a very enticing opportunity for our fanbase for not only this year, but for years to come.”
Additional information on the field level suites is available HERE. If you are interested in securing a field level suite for the 2023 IU Football season, please contact Chris Minderman at 812-855-2438 or cminderm@indiana.edu.
