IUBB Postgame Q&A: Woodson, Johnson and Ware talk Michigan State
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head coach Mike Woodson, as well as Xavier Johnson and Kel'el Ware met the media on Sunday evening to discuss the Hoosiers' win over Michigan State.
Below are their full Q&As.
Advertisement
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board