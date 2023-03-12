The Indiana Hoosiers will be a 1-seed in this year's upcoming NCAA tournament. This is the first time in program history that the team has been named a top seed in the tournament.

Indiana is the second No. 1 seed in the field behind South Carolina.

"We're once again grateful," Head coach Teri Moren said. "There's only 68 teams that get selected year in and year out and to be selected first but also to get that number one seed, which has never happened in this program is thrilling. We're very humbled by it and just grateful for the opportunity that's ahead of us."

The Hoosiers will play in the Greenville two region with their first game being played in Bloomington on Saturday, facing the winner of 16-seeds Tennessee Tech/Monmouth.

If Indiana wins the first game they will play the winner of 8-seed Oklahoma State and 9-seed Miami on Monday, March 27.