Indiana to host several recruits for Hoosier Hysteria
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's annual season tip-off event, Hoosier Hysteria, is back tonight inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
By 7:30 p.m. tonight, Indiana will already know the result of five-star point guard Boogie Fland's commitment announcement. But aside from being the first real chance for Hoosier fans to see the upcoming year's men's and women's basketball teams, the annual event also provides the program with a massive opportunity on the recruiting trail for future classes.
It's as much about this current, new season as it is upcoming ones. Here's the list of guests that are confirmed to be in attendance tonight in Bloomington.
*Note* – This list will update regularly as more information becomes available.
2025 Prospects
Moreno, a 7-foot-1 power forward from Great Crossing (KY) High School, is the No. 63 overall player in the 2025 class according to Rivals. Moreno was in attendance for Kentucky's Big Blue Madness last weekend and holds offers from over 20 different programs.
Sisley, one of the highest priority targets in the class, is the No. 49 overall player in 2025. Sisley has taken multiple visits this fall, including trips to Iowa, Michigan State and Purdue, amongst others. He's no stranger to Indiana's campus, either.
Mullins, a fast-rising guard in the 2025 class, is amongst the best in-state guards in the 2025 class. Currently unranked by Rivals, the Greenfield-Central (IN) guard has two separate four-star rankings by other recruiting outlets as things stand. He picked up an Indiana offer this September during his unofficial visit to campus, and has been to Illinois, Notre Dame, iowa and Purdue this fall, amongst others.
Robinson, having also picked up an Indiana offer this fall, was on campus the weekend of September 23 in Bloomington. The Lawrence North (IN) point guard is a three-star prospect according to Rivals and is the No. 115 overall player in the class.
C Michael Chigozie
Chigozie is a 6-foot-10 center from Center Grove (IN).
2026 Prospects
Sularski, a four-star guard for Benet Academy (IL), is the No. 47 player in the class of 2026 according to Rivals.
Johnson, the No. 33 player in the 2026 class, is a 6-foot-5 four-star guard out of Trinity (KY).
Chronister is a 6-foot-7 guard out of Rogers (AR).
Weis is a 6-foot-7 wing out of Washington County (KY).
Kinney is a 6-foot-1 point guard out of Newport (KY).
Hall is a 6-foot-3 point guard out of Pike (IN).
G Justin Curry
Curry is a 6-foot-3 guard out of Noblesville (IN).
F EJ Hazelett
Hazelett is a 6-foot-6 wing out of Franklin Central (IN).
Event Details
Parking: Parking is free. Fans are asked to enter via Gates 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 with ADA parking available in Gate 13. Due to the Homecoming Parade, 17th Street will be closed from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Please enter off the Bypass (Gate 10 or 11) to park on the Athletics campus during this time.
Food Trucks: Food trucks will be available outside of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall beginning at 4:30 p.m. Local cuisine will be served until 6:30 p.m. for those attending the Homecoming Parade and fans lining up to attend Hoosier Hysteria.
Hosts: IU graduate Rhett Lewis (IU Radio Network/Sirius XM) and Meghan McKeown (BTN) will serve as the emcees for the evening.
Meet The Hoosiers: Both the men’s and women’s teams will be introduced to open the program. Coach Teri Moren and Coach Mike Woodson will address the crowd.
On The Court: Members of both programs will take part in a 3-point shooting contest, skills competitions, and other basketball activities followed by a halfcourt shot for tuition.
Concert: Atlanta based rapper, Gucci Mane, will perform at the conclusion of Hoosier Hysteria. Gucci Mane has received various nominations at the Grammy Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, iHeart Radio Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards. In 2015, Vice wrote an article calling Gucci Mane, "the most influential rapper of the last decade."
B1G+: Fans wishing to watch Hoosier Hysteria can do so by purchasing a B1G+ subscription. A subscription to B1G+ does NOT require a Big Ten Network TV subscription with a TV provider. To order, click here https://www.bigtenplus.com/en-int/page/payment. A season pass which will bring you all of the live events featuring IU Athletics on BTN+ is $79.95. A monthly IU pass is $9.95. The men’s team will be featured on B1G+ three times this season with two exhibitions and one regular season matchup, while nine women’s games will be shown on the service.
Floating Head Posters: The iconic Indiana Men’s and Women’s Basketball floating heads schedule posters are now available for the 2022-23 season. Posters are $15 and fans attending Hoosier Hysteria can purchase their posters at the Indiana Team Store located inside the west doors of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall beginning at 6:30 p.m.
–––––
