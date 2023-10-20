BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's annual season tip-off event, Hoosier Hysteria, is back tonight inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. By 7:30 p.m. tonight, Indiana will already know the result of five-star point guard Boogie Fland's commitment announcement. But aside from being the first real chance for Hoosier fans to see the upcoming year's men's and women's basketball teams, the annual event also provides the program with a massive opportunity on the recruiting trail for future classes. It's as much about this current, new season as it is upcoming ones. Here's the list of guests that are confirmed to be in attendance tonight in Bloomington. *Note* – This list will update regularly as more information becomes available.

Mike Woodson greets the fans inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall during last year's Hoosier Hysteria event.

2025 Prospects

F Malachi Moreno Moreno, a 7-foot-1 power forward from Great Crossing (KY) High School, is the No. 63 overall player in the 2025 class according to Rivals. Moreno was in attendance for Kentucky's Big Blue Madness last weekend and holds offers from over 20 different programs.

F Trent Sisley Sisley, one of the highest priority targets in the class, is the No. 49 overall player in 2025. Sisley has taken multiple visits this fall, including trips to Iowa, Michigan State and Purdue, amongst others. He's no stranger to Indiana's campus, either.

SG Braylon Mullins Mullins, a fast-rising guard in the 2025 class, is amongst the best in-state guards in the 2025 class. Currently unranked by Rivals, the Greenfield-Central (IN) guard has two separate four-star rankings by other recruiting outlets as things stand. He picked up an Indiana offer this September during his unofficial visit to campus, and has been to Illinois, Notre Dame, iowa and Purdue this fall, amongst others.

G Azavier Robinson Robinson, having also picked up an Indiana offer this fall, was on campus the weekend of September 23 in Bloomington. The Lawrence North (IN) point guard is a three-star prospect according to Rivals and is the No. 115 overall player in the class.

C Michael Chigozie Chigozie is a 6-foot-10 center from Center Grove (IN).

2026 Prospects

G Gabriel Sularski Sularski, a four-star guard for Benet Academy (IL), is the No. 47 player in the class of 2026 according to Rivals.

CG Jayden Johnson Johnson, the No. 33 player in the 2026 class, is a 6-foot-5 four-star guard out of Trinity (KY).

G Aiden Chronister Chronister is a 6-foot-7 guard out of Rogers (AR).

F Gabe Weis Weis is a 6-foot-7 wing out of Washington County (KY).

G Taylen Kinney Kinney is a 6-foot-1 point guard out of Newport (KY).

G Dezhon Hall Hall is a 6-foot-3 point guard out of Pike (IN).

G Justin Curry Curry is a 6-foot-3 guard out of Noblesville (IN). F EJ Hazelett Hazelett is a 6-foot-6 wing out of Franklin Central (IN).

Event Details