Indiana is set to hire Matt Guerrieri as its new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, sources confirmed to TheHoosier.com.

Guerrieri was hired at Tulsa just last month where he joined head coach Kevin Wilson, whom he coached with at Ohio State where he was a senior advisor and defensive analyst.

Prior to his move to Ohio State last year, Guerrieri was on staff at Duke from 2012 to 2021. He spent time as both the safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator during his tenure at Duke.

In 2020, he was a finalist for the American Football Coaches Association’s assistant coach of the year.

Guerrieri got his start as a defensive graduate assistant coach at Lenoir-Rhyne University in 2011.