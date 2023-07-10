Glasser spent two seasons in Bloomington after transferring from Youngstown State. During his time with the Hoosiers, he started all 110 of the games he appeared in at shortstop. This past season, Glasser hit a team-best .357 at the plate with a .445 on-base percentage. At the midway point of the year, Glasser appeared on the Brooks Wallace Award watch list, an honor named to the best shortstop in college baseball.

On Monday, the Washington Nationals selected Indiana SS Phillip Glasser in the tenth round, the No. 285 overall selection.

Another Hoosier is off the board in this year's MLB Draft.

Glasser was Indiana's unquestioned fifth-year senior leader this past season, regarded as the heart and soul of the Hoosier team during his two seasons at Indiana.

The Tallmadge, Ohio, native was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and earned ABCA All-Midwest Region honors.

After Indiana experienced an emotional end to their 2023 campaign, Indiana head coach commented on Glasser's impact on the program.

“I mean, that guy gave his whole heart and soul. He gave everything he had," Mercer said. "“I know how much he’s changed everyone around him, how much he’s blessed me to coach him. To see him hurt like that, it hurts you as a coach because you love him and you care about him. And sometimes we throw those things around too loosely.”

This year's MLB Draft is a three-day event, which started Sunday, July 9th. Glasser joins former RHP Craig Yoho as the only Hoosiers off the board thus far. The draft comes to a close after 20 rounds and 614 picks are made on Tuesday, July 11.