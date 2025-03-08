How it Happened: Indiana outlasts Ohio State in 66-60 thriller

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana played host to Ohio State in a must-win regular season finale for both sides on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington. The Hoosiers used a second half comeback to defeat the Buckeyes 66-60 in front of white-out crowd of 17,222. With the win, Indiana finishes the regular season 19-12 and 10-10 in Big Ten play. Here's how it happened on Indiana's senior day.

INDIANA FINISHES FIRST HALF STRONG FOLLOWING SLOW START

There was a buzz in Bloomington on Saturday. The crowd of 17,222 was eager for a win and in game, but the Hoosiers came out of the gates flat. When Aaron Bradshaw converted on his only three point attempt of the half, Ohio State stretched its lead out to its largest at eight with two minutes left. Assembly Hall went quiet and the life that was in the building had evaporated. Indiana ended the half strong, scoring the half's final four points to trail by just four at the halftime break. The Hoosiers were tight offensively for the first twenty minutes, shooting 31% from the field, including an abysmal 1-for-9 from deep. The shooting woes carried to the free throw line as Indiana made 6 of its 10 attempts from the charity stripe in the first half. A concerted defensive effort kept Indiana within striking distance, holding Ohio State to 44% from the field and 29 first half points.

HOOSIERS USE SECOND HALF PUSH TO WIN

Not dissimilar to the first half, Ohio State pushed its lead to double digits with a few ticks over 12 minutes left on the clock, making a statement with a 46-36 advantage. As it has been all season long, Indiana clawed its way back into the game, going on a 14-4 run to take a 51-50 lead in just five minutes. The lead didn't last long as the Buckeyes responded with a 6-0 run of their own to once again take a two possession lead into the final minutes. Once again, Indiana battled back, ending the game on a 15-4 run to seal the victory for the Hoosiers. The dagger was supplied by Trey Galloway, who hit a 27-foot three in the waning moments of the shot clock to give Indiana a five-point cushion late. Galloway finished with 16 points, eclipsing the 1,000-point benchmark earlier in the half.

WOODSON'S FINAL ASSEMBLY HALL WIN ALL BUT CLINCHES NCAA TOURNAMENT SPOT

The six-point win has put Indiana in the driver seat for its third trip to the Big Dance in four seasons under Mike Woodson. Similar to his final game as a player, Woodson outlasted Ohio State in a must-win game at Assembly Hall, making it a fitting ending for the outgoing head coach. As it was evident by the desperation late in the game, Saturday was a win and in game for both teams NCAA tournament hopes. A NCAA Tournament bid was not the only thing on the line on Saturday. Indiana's come-from-behind victory gave itself the final single bye for next weekend's Big Ten Tournament. The Hoosiers finish Big Ten play 10-10 and will have a rematch with Oregon on Thursday at noon in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

