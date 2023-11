In a 20-14 win at home against Wisconsin on Saturday, Casey tallied nine tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. Based on his performance against the Badgers, Casey also received the game ball from his head coach Tom Allen after the game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Monday morning, sixth-year senior linebacker Aaron Casey was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Casey's four tackles for a loss against the Badgers were the most by a Hoosier since 2016.

The last Hoosier to win Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week was Micah McFadden in December of 2020.