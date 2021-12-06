Indiana portal targets: Quarterback edition

As of today, Dec. 6, the Hoosiers have had eleven players enter the portal. A mix of wide receivers, defensive backs, and running back holes that Tom Allen will likely fill the same way they were created: the portal.

The most recent? Quarterback Michael Penix. After four years with Indiana, the redshirt junior is looking to find a new team.

Allen and defensive coordinator Charlton Warren have already bolstered their defense by adding linebacker Bradley Jennings from Miami, and a pair of defensive tackles from Ole Miss in Patrick Lucas and LeDarrius Cox.

Indiana also added wide receiver Emery Simmons from North Carolina.

When asked about what areas of the team he will address through the portal, Coach Allen has mentioned virtually every position on the field. But he's been quiet about the quarterback position. One that was purely awful in 2021; there's no other way to describe it.