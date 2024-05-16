BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – IU head coach Mike Woodson announced the addition of transfer Langdon Hatton to the Indiana men’s basketball program on Thursday. Hatton, an Indiana native, will join Indiana after spending three seasons at Bellarmine and William & Mary.

The 6-10, 240-pound center averaged 6.9 points and 4.6 rebounds to go along with 60 assists and 45 stocks (steals plus blocks) in two seasons at Bellarmine. He shot 50.3% (176-of-350) and 34.0% (16-of-47) from the 3-point line. He added five double-doubles with the Knights.

Hatton began his career at William & Mary and earned Coastal Athletic Association Rookie of the Week honors on Jan. 17, 2022. While with the Tribe, he averaged 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game. Hatton shot 45.4% (49-of-108) from the floor and 62.3% (33-of-53) from the free throw line.

During his prep career, Hatton was named an IBCA/Franciscan Health All-State at North Harrison. He posted 18.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.3 blocked shots per game as a junior and shot 63% from the field, 39% from behind the arc, and 78% at the free throw line. As a sophomore, he added 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.7 blocked shots per game with shooting percentages of 58% from the field, 38% from deep, and 72% at the free throw line. Hatton was a three-time All-Mid-Southern Conference honoree.

WOODSON ON HATTON

“Langdon is an experienced, versatile big man that will help us with our frontcourt depth. He is a big body that can work in the post, get after the glass, and step out to knock down a shot. He is an Indiana kid that plays the right way, and we are excited to bring him home to the Hoosier state.”