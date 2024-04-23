Below is the full release from Indiana athletics, including Rice's full biography and initial comments from Indiana head coach Mike Woodson.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – IU head coach Mike Woodson announced the addition of transfer Myles Rice to the Indiana men’s basketball program on Tuesday. Rice, a 2024 Kyle Macy National Freshman All-America Team honoree, arrives at Indiana after three seasons at Washington State.

The 6-3, 180-pound guard averaged 14.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while leading the Cougars to the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth in 16 years. He shot 43.9% (190-of-433) from the floor, 27.5% (36-of-131) from the 3-point line, and 81.1% (103-of-127) from the free throw line. He posted 27 double-figure scoring games, 16 multi-steal performances, 13 outings with at least five assists, and netted 20-plus points on six occasions.

The Columbia, S.C., native was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, All-Pac-12 First Team, Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, and was selected Pac-12 Freshman of the Week seven times. He set Washington State freshman records for single-game scoring (35), single-season scoring (519), single-season steals (56), single-season assists (134), single-season field goals (190), and single-season free throw percentage (81.1%). He started all 35 games played for the Cougars.

Rice took a redshirt season in 2021-22 and medically redshirted while receiving treatment for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during the 2022-23 season. He received his last chemotherapy treatment on March 9, 2023. Rice was named the Student Athlete of the Year at the 2023 Black Student-Athlete summit.

He is the son of Joel and Tamara Rice.

WOODSON ON RICE

“Myles is a savvy, downhill guard that really succeeds in pick-and-roll situations. He is a three-level scorer that makes the right play consistently, whether that is getting to the rim or finding the open man. He is going to be a huge help for our ballclub, and we are very excited to welcome him and his family to Bloomington.”