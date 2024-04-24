BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – IU head coach Mike Woodson announced the addition of transfer Kanaan Carlyle to the Indiana men’s basketball program on Wednesday. Carlyle, an All-Pac-12 Freshman Team performer, joins Indiana after one season at Stanford.

The 6-3 guard averaged 11.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game and shot 32.0% (32-of-100) from the 3-point line during his lone season with the Cardinal. The Atlanta native scored double figures in 15 games of his 23 games played and reached 20-plus points in three outings.

Carlyle was named an honorable mention selection to the All-Pac-12 Freshman Team. He earned Associated Press National Player of the Week, lauded as the Dick Vitale Diaper Dandy of the Week, and voted the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Jan. 2, 2024, after posting 28 points on 6-of-8 shooting for the 3-point line to go along with eight rebounds and two blocks against No. 4 Arizona on Dec. 31.

Out of high school, he was a consensus four-star, top-60 recruit and the fourth-ranked player in the state of Georgia. Carlyle played his first three high school seasons at Milton before he joined Overtime Elite for his senior season. He averaged 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game for the YNG Dreamers within OTE and led the YNG Dreamers to the OTE Championship game. Carlyle also led Milton to a Georgia state championship as a sophomore in 2021.

He was part of the USA Basketball team that won the gold medal at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas championship in Tijuana, Mexico.

WOODSON ON CARLYLE

“Kanaan is a dynamic player with the ball in his hands with the length and skillset to create scoring chances for himself and others. His ability off the bounce pairs nicely with his shooting stroke. His length, quickness, and mentality give him the capability to be a high-impact defender for our ballclub. We are really excited to welcome him and his family to IU.”