BLOOMINGTON – Boiled over with frustration as the afternoon continued, Cam Camper had reached his limit. Following a failed 4th-and-long conversion with just over ten minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Camper jogged back to the Indiana bench – surrounded by many of the teammates that had voted him to be a captain, the only offensive skill player to be appointed into the role. In the ensuing moments, Camper slammed his helmet into the turf, going into a verbal tirade as his teammates watched. When asked about the moment after the game, Camper mentioned he'd rather not say what led to the outburst. But for everything Camper's moment said, both audibly and not, told the stories of those in the stands who opted to stick out the end of Saturday's 23-3 defeat to Ohio State. Heavy hands held heads that sported long faces. Children who had moved down to the front row rested their heads on the limestone that surrounds Memorial Stadium's playing surface. As the Hoosiers' 29th consecutive loss to Ohio State eventually came, a sense of hope and intrigue was met with dejection for an Indiana offense that, after scoring a measly three points on the season's opening Saturday, left a lot to be desired in their first showing of the year. "Just not good enough," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said, referencing his offense on Saturday. "Not scoring touchdowns, obviously that's unacceptable."

Brendan Sorsby is tackled during the first quarter of Saturday's Indiana-Ohio State matchup. (Marc Lebryk)

The story heading into the matchup between the Hoosiers and Buckeyes surrounded who would quarterback the Indiana offense, one that both Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby took turns at the helm of. Allen said that was by design – when he had mentioned Indiana making a decision regarding their quarterback, he says they meant that both guys would play. Sorsby started Saturday, and Jackson will start this upcoming Friday's game versus Indiana State. With no real rep limit in mind, Allen just hoped for execution from his two redshirt freshmen. Besides, Indiana's offense doesn't holistically change, Allen says, depending on what quarterback is playing. What he is sure of, however, is that he feels Indiana's approach wasn't aggressive enough. "I would say it was probably a little more conservative than we, even in that game, would like for it to be, but there's certain reasons for that," Allen said. "But we have to be able to (take shots), and that's going to grow for sure. We really felt like, coming in, we were going to have to take about seven or eight shots. "There's no question. We've got talented receivers on the perimeter, and we've got to do a better job of getting those guys the football." Camper, one of those weapons that Allen was referring to, paused when asked about whether the Hoosier offense was, in his eyes, conservative on Saturday. "Um, I guess you could say yeah," Camper said after a pause. He then paused again, then shook his head. "But I don't know, he (Allen) knows more than me." Camper was Indiana's leading target-getter and receiver on Saturday, hauling in three of the six passes thrown his way for 35 yards.

Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun reacts to a pass interference call against him for his defense on Cam Camper during Saturday's Ohio State game.