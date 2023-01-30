Indiana has picked up a late addition to its 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of three-star ATH Anthony Miller of Duluth (Ga.) High School. Miller was originally committed to South Florida but re-opened his recruitment in December. He took a visit to Indiana this past weekend. Miller is ranked the No. 95 player in Georgia.

Miller is a 6-foot-5 and 225-pound prospect who can play on both sides of the ball. He had 20 receptions for 305 yards and six touchdowns playing tight end this season. In three years, Miller totaled 63 catches for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns. Rivals national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright named Miller as one of the top pass catchers on the Rivals Camp Series this summer. He broke down his skillset. "The Rivals Camp Series was loaded with future All-Conference and All-American players this year at tight end, but none of them took home receiver/tight end position honors like Anthony Miller. There is something to be said for being consistent and effortless in your craft, and that is Miller. Like many of the aforementioned receiving targets, Miller is big with a tremendous wingspan, making off-target passes looked planned. Defensive backs are not shy about holding at camps, but those tactics didn’t slow Miller down at all."