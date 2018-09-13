Indiana Football: 2019 4-Star Florida CB Tiawan Mullen Commits To IU
Class of 2019 4-star Florida cornerback Tiawan Mullen is a Hoosier.
The 5-foot-10, 155-pound defensive back verbally committed to Indiana Thursday afternoon, choosing IU over Pittsburgh and Nebraska.
Considered the No. 43 cornerback nationally and No. 46 player in Florida by Rivals.com, Mullen becomes the 15th member of Indiana's 2019 recruiting class and second cornerback to commit to the Hoosiers. His verbal pledge comes four days after making an official visit to IU for its home-opener vs. Virginia.
Mullen, the second consecutive Army All-American to commit to IU - joining kicker Charles Campbell from the 2018 class - registered 12 tackles and one interception in 2017 for Coconut Creek (Fla.) High, according to the Miami Herald. Prior to the start of his senior season, he was also ranked him as the No. 15 senior in Broward County by the Sun-Sentinel.
I am truly blessed🙏🏾 to be committed to the University Of Indiana 🔴⚪️ #LEO🔴⚪️ #IU19 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/CdL0azkLuA— Tiawan Mullen (@Mullen_7era) September 13, 2018
----
