The Indiana football program enters the 2022 season looking to rebound off of a disappointing 2021 season in which it went 2-10 and winless in the Big Ten. That followed a terrific season in 2020 in which the Hoosiers rose all the way up to No. 9 in the country.

Now, this season will show which one of 2020 and 2021 was the outlier and which season was the consistent year.

Tom Allen went through many changes this offseason with his staff and players. With some of the changes, it brings a heightened expectation for some groups, while others now have increased urgency to play much better than before.

Here is a look at some of the key position groups that have the biggest question marks entering the 2022 season.