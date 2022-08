Indiana sets out on its 2022 campaign on Sept 2 against Illinois and look to get its first Big Ten win since 2020 -- after going winless in conference play a year ago.

The Hoosiers come in with much different expectations than last season. Ranked in the preseason with a large majority of playmakers back, the Hoosiers had a very disappointing season.

Indiana has won the past three meetings against Illinois, however, but haven't played the Illini since 2017.

Here is an early look at what you need to know about the Illinois Fighting Illini football program.