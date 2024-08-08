PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05REdRNDIxTEVDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Indiana football player preview: Defensive Lineman Jacob Magnum-Farrar

Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Josh Pos • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@pos_josh

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

There has been many moving pieces since Curt Cignetti took over in Bloomington, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

However, it was a change on the defense that now has a returning player in a new position.

It was announced that graduate student Jacob Magnum-Farrar would be moving out of his linebacker position, and will become a member of the offensive line.

Recap Magnum-Farrar's 2023 season and preview what's in store for the 2024 campaign.

Advertisement

2023 RECAP

In his first season in Bloomington after transferring from Stanford, Magnum-Farrar started in all twelve games last season in the final year under Tom Allen.

Although his role was limited being behind Aaron Casey, Magnum-Farrar had no trouble fitting in with the new system.

The Sugar Land, Texas native totaled 62 tackles with four tackles for a loss in his inaugural season in the Big Ten.

The linebacker recorded at least three tackles in every game last year, including a season high nine tackles against the Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign Week 11.

2024 OUTLOOK

With the transfer of Aidan Fisher providing a major boost to the linebacker room, it was announced in the spring that Magnim-Farrar would be moving to the “stud” position on the defensive line.

At 6-5, 256 pounds, Magnum Farrar has the build to become a crucial piece of a line that has struggled in recent years.

Magnum Farrar gained much needed experience at his new position in the spring and stood out in Indiana’s spring game in April, getting first-team reps.

It will be an opportunity for the graduate student, playing for his third coach in as many years, to continue to make a difference on defense.

There will be an adjustment period for Magnum-Farrar at his new position against actual opponents, but there is optimism that it will be a rather quick adjustment.

FROM CIGNETTI

“We thought he had a skillset where he could be good at that position,” Cignetti said. “That guy’s been an All-Conference player for us [at James Madison] about every year and has been an All-American a couple times. He’s picked it up well, and I’m pleased with his progress.”

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2luZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2luZGlhbmEtZm9vdGJhbGwtcGxheWVyLXByZXZpZXctZGVmZW5z aXZlLWxpbmVtYW4tamFjb2ItbWFnbnVtLWZhcnJhciIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlk OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGaW5kaWFuYS5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmluZGlhbmEtZm9vdGJhbGwtcGxheWVyLXBy ZXZpZXctZGVmZW5zaXZlLWxpbmVtYW4tamFjb2ItbWFnbnVtLWZhcnJhciZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMTAyJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==