There has been many moving pieces since Curt Cignetti took over in Bloomington, especially on the offensive side of the ball. However, it was a change on the defense that now has a returning player in a new position. It was announced that graduate student Jacob Magnum-Farrar would be moving out of his linebacker position, and will become a member of the offensive line. Recap Magnum-Farrar's 2023 season and preview what's in store for the 2024 campaign.

Advertisement

2023 RECAP

In his first season in Bloomington after transferring from Stanford, Magnum-Farrar started in all twelve games last season in the final year under Tom Allen. Although his role was limited being behind Aaron Casey, Magnum-Farrar had no trouble fitting in with the new system. The Sugar Land, Texas native totaled 62 tackles with four tackles for a loss in his inaugural season in the Big Ten. The linebacker recorded at least three tackles in every game last year, including a season high nine tackles against the Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign Week 11.

2024 OUTLOOK

With the transfer of Aidan Fisher providing a major boost to the linebacker room, it was announced in the spring that Magnim-Farrar would be moving to the “stud” position on the defensive line. At 6-5, 256 pounds, Magnum Farrar has the build to become a crucial piece of a line that has struggled in recent years. Magnum Farrar gained much needed experience at his new position in the spring and stood out in Indiana’s spring game in April, getting first-team reps. It will be an opportunity for the graduate student, playing for his third coach in as many years, to continue to make a difference on defense. There will be an adjustment period for Magnum-Farrar at his new position against actual opponents, but there is optimism that it will be a rather quick adjustment.

FROM CIGNETTI